Erie County reports spikes in overdoses

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — The Erie County Health Department is reporting a spike in overdoses after three were reported in Sandusky over the weekend.

The department says that suspected fentanyl can be used in pressed counterfeit pills, cocaine, meth and heroin.

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and is likely to cause an overdose, according to the department.

If you or someone you know is at risk of an overdose, you can call 419-624-3353.

The health department also offers free Narcan for those at risk of an overdose and to those who love them.