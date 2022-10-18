Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsErie County News

Actions

Erie County reports spikes in overdoses

Overdose Deaths
Uncredited/AP
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)
Overdose Deaths
Posted at 9:34 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 09:34:37-04

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio  — The Erie County Health Department is reporting a spike in overdoses after three were reported in Sandusky over the weekend.

The department says that suspected fentanyl can be used in pressed counterfeit pills, cocaine, meth and heroin.

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and is likely to cause an overdose, according to the department.

If you or someone you know is at risk of an overdose, you can call 419-624-3353.

The health department also offers free Narcan for those at risk of an overdose and to those who love them.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.