Get paid to scare people at Cedar Point's HalloWeekends

SANDUSKY, Ohio — It's still summer, but Cedar Point is getting ready for spooky season. The amusement park is looking to add staff for HalloWeekends.

A hiring event is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 19, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cedar Point Hiring and Training Center at 2206 Cleveland Rd. in Sandusky.

Cedar Point's director of communications, Tony Clark, said a variety of positions need to be filled.

"You can work in rides. There's food and beverage in our culinary team, you can work up front at the counter or you can work behind the scenes," said Clark. "If you want to be a monster, we're hiring what we call 'screamsters.' Those are our monsters that scare when the sun goes down and the creepy stuff comes out."

Pay starts at $15 an hour.

HalloWeekends begin September 12 and run Thursdays through Sundays until November 2.

For more information or to apply for a job online, visit Cedar Point's website.