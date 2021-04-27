Great Wolf Lodge announces job fair, looks to hire 60 employees

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Great Wolf Lodge announced they will be hosting a job fair.

The job fair will be held on May 4 from 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The waterpark is looking to hire 60 employees.

“We recognize the pandemic has created a number of employment challenges nationwide. We’re pleased to expand our hiring efforts and offer some exciting career opportunities as more families look for the type of fun, safe getaway Great Wolf Lodge provides,” said Bryan Robinson, chief people officer for Great Wolf Resorts. “You’re part of the Pack when you work for Great Wolf Lodge, and we take care of our Pack, and each other, by providing a safe and enriching work environment, competitive pay, comprehensive benefits and some fun perks only we can offer.”

