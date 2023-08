The Ohio Turnpike Commission is asking drivers heading to Cedar Point to avoid Exit 110 and use Exit 118 instead.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is working on State Route 4 which will cause a lengthy detour for drivers.

State Route 4, State Route 99, and Skadden Road will be closed between Mason and Portland roads until Aug. 29 while crews add a single-land roundabout.

Be prepared for long delays if using Exit 110.

The exit will remain open during the construction.