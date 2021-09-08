Watch
PHOTOS: Thousands pay their respects for fallen hero Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak killed in Kabul

On Wednesday, thousands of community members and first responders lined the streets and highway overpasses, holding signs and hanging the American flag as the remains of Northeast Ohio native Maxton Soviak traveled from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to his small town of Berlin Heights, in Erie County. Soviak, a 22-year-old sailor assigned to the 1st Marine Regiment, was one of 13 service members killed in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 26. He was a son, a brother and a friend to many, and the community showed up to honor a local hero who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Screen Shot 2021-09-08 at 1.29.54 PM.png
Aerial views of the procession held for Navy corpsman Maxton Soviak, who was killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021.Photo by: News 5 Cleveland.
Screen Shot 2021-09-08 at 1.34.14 PM.png
Aerial views of the procession held for Navy corpsman Maxton Soviak, who was killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021.Photo by: News 5 Cleveland.
Screen Shot 2021-09-08 at 1.35.34 PM.png
Aerial views of the procession held for Navy corpsman Maxton Soviak, who was killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021.Photo by: News 5 Cleveland.
Screen Shot 2021-09-08 at 1.30.18 PM.png
Aerial views of the procession held for Navy corpsman Maxton Soviak, who was killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021.Photo by: News 5 Cleveland.
Screen Shot 2021-09-08 at 11.59.14 AM.png
Aerial views of the procession held for Navy corpsman Maxton Soviak, who was killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021.Photo by: News 5 Cleveland.
241290430_1990853197745759_3946807102907327507_n.jpeg
Elyria Township Firefighters on board Engine 117 and Medic 116 on the Murray Ridge Road overpass to honor fallen U.S. Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak.Photo by: Elyria Township Fire Department.
Screen Shot 2021-09-08 at 1.31.06 PM.png
Aerial views of the procession held for Navy corpsman Maxton Soviak, who was killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021.Photo by: News 5 Cleveland.
241562293_1990853274412418_6146855487955827388_n.jpeg
Elyria Township Firefighters on board Engine 117 and Medic 116 on the Murray Ridge Road overpass to honor fallen U.S. Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak.Photo by: Elyria Township Fire Department.
241471192_1990850407746038_924292229376342753_n.jpeg
Elyria Township Firefighters on board Engine 117 and Medic 116 on the Murray Ridge Road overpass to honor fallen U.S. Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak.Photo by: Elyria Township Fire Department.
241397878_1990853244412421_1296555183987306059_n.jpeg
Elyria Township Firefighters on board Engine 117 and Medic 116 on the Murray Ridge Road overpass to honor fallen U.S. Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak.Photo by: Elyria Township Fire Department.
vlcsnap-2021-09-08-16h08m29s674.png
Images from Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, where the public procession for Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak concluded.Photo by: News 5
vlcsnap-2021-09-08-16h08m43s148.png
Images from Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, where the public procession for Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak concluded.Photo by: News 5
vlcsnap-2021-09-08-16h08m47s010.png
Images from Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, where the public procession for Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak concluded.Photo by: News 5
vlcsnap-2021-09-08-16h09m06s603.png
Images from Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, where the public procession for Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak concluded.Photo by: News 5
vlcsnap-2021-09-08-16h09m16s064.png
Images from Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, where the public procession for Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak concluded.Photo by: News 5
vlcsnap-2021-09-08-16h09m34s169.png
Images from Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, where the public procession for Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak concluded.Photo by: News 5
vlcsnap-2021-09-08-16h09m47s810.png
Images from Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, where the public procession for Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak concluded.Photo by: News 5
vlcsnap-2021-09-08-16h09m57s680.png
Images from Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, where the public procession for Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak concluded.Photo by: News 5
vlcsnap-2021-09-08-16h10m10s400.png
Images from Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, where the public procession for Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak concluded.Photo by: News 5
vlcsnap-2021-09-08-16h10m17s384.png
Images from Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, where the public procession for Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak concluded.Photo by: News 5
vlcsnap-2021-09-08-16h10m27s409.png
Images from Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, where the public procession for Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak concluded.Photo by: News 5
vlcsnap-2021-09-08-16h10m37s677.png
Images from Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, where the public procession for Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak concluded.Photo by: News 5
Screen Shot 2021-09-08 at 2.02.26 PM.png
The Navy Honor Guard carrying fallen U.S. Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak's casket into a Berlin Heights funeral home.Photo by: DaLaun Dillard | News 5 Cleveland.
vlcsnap-2021-09-08-16h10m43s783.png
Images from Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, where the public procession for Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak concluded.Photo by: News 5
vlcsnap-2021-09-08-16h11m04s105.png
Images from Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, where the public procession for Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak concluded.Photo by: News 5

