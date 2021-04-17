Police investigating shooting in Cedar Point Sports Center's parking lot

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Sandusky police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Cedar Point Sports Center Saturday afternoon.

Around 11:59 a.m., officers responded to the sports facility for reports of a shooting in the parking lot.

Once on scene, officers learned that an altercation involving multiple people took place outside of the facility in the parking lot. During the altercation, a man was shot and suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The man was transported to Firelands Hospital by the Sandusky Fire Department for treatment, according to police.

Shortly after the incident, police arrested Mario Lacey Sr., from Euclid. He was charged with attempted murder.

The incident remains under investigation.