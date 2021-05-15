7 people injured in crash involving buggy in Geauga County

PARKMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Seven people were injured Thursday evening in a crash involving a vehicle and a buggy that occurred in Geauga County, according to the Parkman Township Fire Department.

Around 9:45 p.m., crews were dispatched to Old State Road for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a buggy.

Because the crash was so serious, Middlefield Fire and Farmington Fire were called to assist.

Once on scene, crews found a vehicle with heavy front end damage and a buggy that had been destroyed with numerous people injured.

A total of seven people, all of whom were in the buggy at the time of the crash, were transported to a nearby hospital for varying degrees of injuries, authorities said.

The Parkman Township Fire Department said the driver of the vehicle involved left the scene before crews arrived.

Authorities said the condition of the horse is unknown as it had been moved to a barn before crews arrived.