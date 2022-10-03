3 teens charged after hazing incident in Norwalk

NORWALK, Ohio — Three teenagers have been arrested and charged after allegations that a high school student was forcibly held down by two students while another student hazed the victim with a sex toy, police say.

The incident, police say, took place in the varsity locker room before football practice in early August.

According to a Norwalk police report, officers were made aware of the hazing allegations on August 25, roughly two-and-a-half weeks after the incident had taken place. The responding police officer noted that Norwalk High School principal Patrick Kania told him that he had already spoken with several students and administered some discipline to the alleged offenders. One of the students had been suspended and could potentially be expelled, according to the report. Another student had received detention.

According to the police report, the victim told police that the incident had happened the week of August 8 at approximately 3 p.m., as roughly a dozen students were getting ready for football practice in the varsity boys locker room. As the victim was about to walk out the door, another student grabbed him and forced him onto the floor while at least two people held him down by his arms. One of the students then came over with a sex toy and poked the victim in the buttocks, according to the report, before smacking him in the face with it.

The victim is said to have told police that one of the students recorded the incident on his phone and later posted it to a Snapchat group comprised of multiple football players.

Police said all three teenagers involved have been charged with hazing and other charges.

One of the teens, who is 18, has been charged with assault.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was charged with unlawful restraint and the other 16-year-old involved was charged with tampering with evidence.

