31-year-old woman dies after Huron County crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 31-year-old woman dead in Huron County.

According to troopers, the crash happened before 9 p.m. on Cleveland Road near Townsend Avenue in Norwalk.

Ashley Smith, 31, was driving a 2012 Hyndia Accent eastbound on Cleveland Road, when she drove left of center and struck a 2018 Kenworth T3 Series, troopers said.

Smith was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

She was transported to Fisher Titus Medical Center, where she later died.

The driver of the truck did not suffer any injuries.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.