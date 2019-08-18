NORWALK, Ohio — A boy from Huron County used his livestock premiums from the Huron County Fair in a very generous way, donating them all to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, according to Western Reserve Schools.

Diesel Pippert, a seventh-grader at Western Reserve Schools in Collins, donated all of his livestock premiums from the fair’s large animal sale to the children’s hospital that helps fight cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Diesel donated a total of $15,000 dollars to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, according to the school.

Western Reserve School took to Facebook to praise Diesel for his generous donation, calling the boy a hero and stating the boy “should be an example to us all.”

Diesel's donation will help researchers find cures for childhood cancer and other diseases that affect children all over the world.