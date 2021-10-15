Local police department using 'Safety Arrow' to encourage drivers to slow down, move over

HURON, Ohio — Despite being on the books since 1999, and then expanded in 2013 to cover every stationary vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road, drivers in Ohio are still not getting the message about the state’s Move Over law.

"They don't move over, they don't try to move over," said Holly Coleman.

Coleman's father, Michael, a tow truck driver, was killed on the Turnpike while helping someone with a flat tire.

"The semi didn't get over and hit him," said Coleman.

The reality is, any of us could find ourselves facing a similar risk.

"It wasn't brought to our attention really until something like this happened to my dad and now it's like you pay attention more, you see more what's going on and you just want it to stop," said Coleman.

A retired Indiana state trooper is on a mission to do just that.

He developed the Safety Arrow, which can be hung on the back of a vehicle with magnets or suction cups.

"It's an extra layer of safety. It also gives a driver better awareness of which way to go," said Bruce Molnar, Safety Arrow product specialist.

When Huron Police Chief Robert Lippert learned something like this existed, his department couldn’t cover the cost.

That's when the local Eagles Club donated the money to make sure every Huron Police cruiser has its own Safety Arrow.

"We are eternally grateful to the Huron Eagles for doing that. They recognized the need for the tools to be available to us to increase officer safety," said Lippert.

Lippert said the arrow is a move in the right direction to help keep his department safe.

"Our officers are very happy to have another tool that they can use to help keep them safe, especially in low-light conditions, nighttime," said Lippert.

Regardless of whether there are additional warnings added to a vehicle, Holly Coleman said every driver should be doing their part – not just because it's the law, but it's the right thing to do.

"You get a call that they're no longer here because something like that happened and you're like how,” said Coleman.