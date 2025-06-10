1 adult, 3 juveniles rescued after being trapped by fast-moving water in Concord Township

Around 8 p.m. on Monday, an adult and three juveniles were rescued after being stranded on the river at Liberty Hollow Park.

Firefighters said the group was trapped by a sudden surge of fast-moving water. Big Creek, a tributary to the Grand River, runs through Liberty Hollow Park, which is near I-90.

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill said upstream areas received rain throughout the day.

"Although the group was not in distress, they were unable to safely return across the river due to the dangerous current," Fire Chief Matt Sabo said in a press release.

Initial efforts at rescuing the group were unsuccessful. Fire crews had to switch to I-90 along the park to rescue the group.

No injuries were reported.

