18-year-old dies after motorcycle crash in Willoughby

Willoughby Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man died following a motorcycle crash on Sunday.

According to police, the crash happened before 6 p.m. on State Route 640.

Police said the man riding the 2008 Yamaha motorcycle was riding west on Vine Street when the bike struck a curb.

The man was ejected from the motorcycle.

He was transported to University Hospital-Lake West Medical Center, where he later died.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police at 440-953-4210.

