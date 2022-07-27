3 employees injured in explosion at Timken Steel Plant

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three employees of Timken Faircrest Steel Plant were taken to the hospital after an explosion at the facility.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Busy night for Stark County firefighters. First around 10:30pm an explosion injured 3 workers at the Timken's Faircrest Steel Plant. Their conditions are unknown. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/G1BE73JMB3 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) July 27, 2022

Timken Steel released the following statement on the explosion:

"We received a report at approximately 10:30 PM EDT on July 26, 2022, of an incident at TimkenSteel’s Faircrest plant in Canton, Ohio. TimkenSteel employees immediately responded and contacted emergency services and three employees were transported to the hospital for treatment and evaluation. The safety and wellbeing of our employees is a top priority, and we are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident."

This is the latest incident for the company that was recently placed in OSHA's Severe Violator Enforcement Program.

OSHA's Enforcement Program focuses on inspecting employers that have demonstrated indifference to the OSHA Act by willful, repeated, or failed to abate violations.

Back in 2013, two workers were killed when a massive piece of a crane fell on them at the plant.

Most recently, Timken Steel was cited by OSHA after a 65-year-old worker was killed in Dec. 2021 at the Cambrinus facility.

OSHA found the company failed to install guards or provide proper hand tools to prevent workers from getting caught up in machinery.

Firefighters believe the explosion started in a furnace, but need to investigate further.

