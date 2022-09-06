Watch Now
3 homeless cats in Lake County in need of life-saving surgery

Lake Humane Society
Posted at 10:24 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio  — The Lake Humane Society is asking for the public's help to provide life-saving medical care to three homeless cats.

Inoru, Eva and Joey came from separate households but were all suffering from severe eye infections.

Due to the severity of their condition, Inoru, Eva and Joey each have an eye that is swollen and remains closed.

The cats have been undergoing treatment for several weeks and still do not have functional, pain-free eyes.

According to the shelter, the cats will need to have an eye surgically removed.

Treatment for the cats will cost around $1,500.

If you're interested in donating, click here.

