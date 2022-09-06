3 homeless cats in Lake County in need of life-saving surgery

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Lake Humane Society is asking for the public's help to provide life-saving medical care to three homeless cats.

Inoru, Eva and Joey came from separate households but were all suffering from severe eye infections.

Lake Humane Society

Due to the severity of their condition, Inoru, Eva and Joey each have an eye that is swollen and remains closed.

Lake Humane society

The cats have been undergoing treatment for several weeks and still do not have functional, pain-free eyes.

According to the shelter, the cats will need to have an eye surgically removed.

Treatment for the cats will cost around $1,500.

If you're interested in donating, click here.

