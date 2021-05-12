30-year-old man arrested for death of 3-week-old son in Willoughby

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A 30-year-old man has been arrested on charges related to the death of his 3-week-old son.

On May 22, 2020, around 1:30 a.m., the Willoughby Fire Department responded to a call for a 3-week-old infant who was having trouble breathing.

The boy was transported to Hillcrest Hospital before being taken to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at the Cleveland Clinic's main campus.

Authorities said those tending to the infant saw indications of possible child abuse and contacted the Lake County Jobs and Family Services, and police.

The boy died from the injuries on May 29, 2020.

After a lengthy investigation, prosecutors charged the infant's father, William Beasley, with his death.

Beasley has been charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of reckless homicide, two counts of endangering children, and felonious assault.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on May 14.