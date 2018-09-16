4 people injured in three-car wreck in Lake County

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Four people were injured in a three-car crash in Concord Township on Saturday afternoon.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office and the Concord Township Fire Department responded to the area of Ravenna Road and Prouty Road at around 4:15 p.m.

Authorities found two vehicles with heavy damage and a water truck that had rolled over, striking a stop sign and a utility pole.

Four people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and it does not appear that alcohol or drugs were involved.