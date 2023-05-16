53-year-old worker falls to his death while painting Mentor bridge

A 53-year-old construction worker who was painting a bridge in Mentor when he fell to his death has been identified.

According to city officials, Raul Perez, a Beaver Excavating employee, was painting the Hendrick Bridge on May 11 before 11 p.m., when he fell 20 feet from an extension lift while it was being lowered.

Officials said it appears that the door to the occupant's area unexpectedly opened and that he was not wearing a safety harness at the time.

He was transported to University Hospitals Lake West, where he was pronounced dead.

An OSHA investigation is underway.