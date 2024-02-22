Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLake County

Actions

AT&T outage impacts customers nationwide

AT&amp;T customers are reporting outages in Northeast Ohio and across the country.
Results AT&T
Posted at 6:20 AM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 06:20:35-05

AT&T customers are reporting outages in Northeast Ohio and across the country.

The City of Mentor posted that all calls and texts to emergency and non-emergency lines are not going through.

This outage is not only impacting calls and texts but also FirstNet 911 services.

FirstNet provides our nation's emergency communicators with a secure reliable broadband connection to communicate with both the public and first responders.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is also one of the local agencies dealing with issues.

AT&T posted on their website they are working hard to fix the issue and apologize for any inconvenience.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through