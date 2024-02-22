AT&T outage impacts customers nationwide

AT&T customers are reporting outages in Northeast Ohio and across the country.

The City of Mentor posted that all calls and texts to emergency and non-emergency lines are not going through.

Attention all AT&T customers. Please be advised that all AT&T lines are DOWN and that ALL texts and calls to non-emergency and emergency lines ARE NOT GOING THROUGH. Please seek alternatives. — City of Mentor (@cityofmentor) February 22, 2024

This outage is not only impacting calls and texts but also FirstNet 911 services.

FirstNet provides our nation's emergency communicators with a secure reliable broadband connection to communicate with both the public and first responders.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is also one of the local agencies dealing with issues.

AT&T posted on their website they are working hard to fix the issue and apologize for any inconvenience.