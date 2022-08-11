Authorities in Lake County looking for missing boater near Madison Township

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The U.S. Coast Guard, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Madison Township Police and Canadian Search and Rescue are looking for a boater who went missing in Canada on Wednesday.

According to Madison Township Police, the U.S. Coast Guard reached out to the department about a 21-foot-long boat that washed ashore Thursday around 9 a.m.

Police said they were informed that the boat was reported missing from Canadian waters on Wednesday. The boat was found stateside along the Lake Erie coastline in Lake County.

Authorities said a helicopter with the Canadian Coast Guard deployed swimmers to search for survivors but the boat was unoccupied.

Local, federal and Canadian authorities are still looking for the missing boater. No further information has been released.