Bald eagle lays egg at Mentor Marsh nest

MENTOR, Ohio — A bald eagle has laid her first egg at a nest in Mentor Marsh.

The egg was spotted Saturday.

The average incubation period for an eagle egg is about 35 days, which means the egg will most likely hatch in the middle of April.

The male bald eagle has been seen protecting the nest.

Visitors of Mentor Marsh can observe the nest from the Shipman Pond Bridge on Headlands Road from state Route 44.

