Dog searches for furever family after spending 5 years in shelter

MENTOR, Ohio — A 9-year-old pit bull named Spike has spent more than half of his life at a shelter and is ready to find his furever family.

Spike was transferred to the Lake Humane Society after spending five years in a shelter.

In 2016, Spike’s family had to surrender him after their house burned down.

According to the shelter, the traumatic experience made Spike a little nervous and he was overlooked by potential adopters.

A partner rescue of the Lake Humane Society attempted to bring Spike out of his shell and he quickly became a staff and volunteer favorite.

Spike loves curling on the couch and watching television, walks, and occasionally finding a pond to take a dip in.

According to the shelter, Spike loves people but would be better off being the only animal in the home.

The Lake Humane Society is hoping to find Spike a home by Betty White's 100th birthday so that he can spend his golden years will a loving family.

“I’ll never forget when I saw the photo of Betty White posing with the 2013 Hero Dog of the Year – a Pittie named Elle. She helped to destigmatize misconceptions around the Pit Bull. Like Betty White, Spike continues to get better with age! I hope all the love surrounding the Betty White Challenge encourages people to adopt, support their local animal shelter and helps to find Spike his forever home," executive director Lori Caszatt.

To learn more about adopting Spike, click here.