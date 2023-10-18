Watch Now
DON'T YOU DARE EVEN THINK ABOUT FEEDING THE GEESE IN MENTOR

If you do, you can be charged with a crime
Posted at 10:25 AM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 10:25:44-04

Mentor's City Council unanimously decided that the Canada goose is a "Nuisance Health Risk Animal" and citizens are prohibited from feeding them.

According to the city, the geese can be found in significant numbers throughout the town.

The city says feeding the geese can encourage them to overstay their migratory pattern and allow them to make Mentor their home.

"The mess they leave behind poses a health threat to humans, domestic animals, as well as other native species," the city said in a statement.

Anyone who feeds or knowingly harbors a goose can be charged with a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

