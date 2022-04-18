Easter Monday Egg Roll at James A. Garfield National Historic Site canceled

MENTOR, Ohio — The Easter Monday Egg Roll at the James A. Garfield Alliance and National Historic Site is canceled due to inclement weather, a spokesperson for the event said.

The event was originally scheduled for Monday afternoon. Organizers said the event will not be rescheduled. In lieu of activities, treat bags will be handed out for those who may still show up at the site.

“We know that spring rain will make for beautiful, lush grounds at the James A. Garfield National Historic Site, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back in June for the first event of our summer concert series,” organizers said.

