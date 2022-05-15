Experience the 'Wonders of Wool' at Lake Metropark's FarmPark Sheep Shearing event

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Lake Metroparks' Farmpark hosts its annual "Shearing Weekend."

It's an opportunity for kids of all ages to see where their food and fiber comes from.

Steve Ohmes is the assistant administrator at the FarmPark.

"It’s fun to let kids or adults make the connection where their food comes from or their fiber comes from, everyone gets to see a shear, from the raw wool all the way to spinning," he said.

It's an opportunity to see the 'wonders of wool,' from the precision and skill of the Farmpark's border collies herding the sheep, to shearing the wool off, to spinning it into yarn.

The event ends at 5 p.m. on Sunday at 8800 Euclid Chardon Road (Rt. 6), Kirtland, and it comes with general admission to the FarmPark.

To learn more about Lake Metroparks, click here.

