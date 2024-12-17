Fire at Mentor-on-the-Lake sports bar

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio — Eight fire departments responded to a fire at a sports bar in Mentor-on-the-Lake this morning.

The fire broke out somewhere in the back of the building at Cardinals Sports Bar and Grill on Andrews Road, according to a fire official on scene.

It is unclear how the fire started.

No one was injured.

"The crews did a great job knocking down the fire on the first floor," Chief James Pechatsko said. "Unfortunately, we were not able to gain access to the second level. We had to use aerial operations to knock that fire out."

