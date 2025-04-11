Former Mentor teacher under investigation for alleged serious misconduct

A former Mentor High School teacher is being investigated after accusations of serious misconduct were reported to the district.

According to the district, the teacher is no longer employed and has been asked not to contact students and faculty.

"When we learned of these allegations, we acted swiftly. We removed the teacher from duty and contacted local law enforcement, Lake County Job and Family Services, and the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce," the district said in an email to families.

The Mentor Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are both investigating.

“Due to the severity of the allegations, and the desire to maintain the privacy of the student, no other information related to the investigation is being shared at this time,” the city released in a statement.

