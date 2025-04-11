Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLake County

Actions

Former Mentor teacher under investigation for alleged serious misconduct

Mentor High School 1.jpg
WEWS
Mentor High School 1.jpg
Posted

A former Mentor High School teacher is being investigated after accusations of serious misconduct were reported to the district.

According to the district, the teacher is no longer employed and has been asked not to contact students and faculty.

"When we learned of these allegations, we acted swiftly. We removed the teacher from duty and contacted local law enforcement, Lake County Job and Family Services, and the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce," the district said in an email to families.

The Mentor Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are both investigating.

“Due to the severity of the allegations, and the desire to maintain the privacy of the student, no other information related to the investigation is being shared at this time,” the city released in a statement.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.