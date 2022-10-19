Homebound senior healing from past trauma, aging through a Lake County mental health funding partnership

CLEVELAND — Access to mental health services is an ongoing challenge. In Northeast Ohio, many in need are denied help because of cost or transportation.

But one Lake County group, the ADAMHS Board, is footing the bill with the help of tax levy dollars. The program helps fund local groups providing behavioral health, prevention, education, and support services.

“These types of services that fall kind of outside the traditional box are so vital to health,” said Kim Fraser, Executive Director of Lake County ADAMHS Board. “It’s life-changing. It really can help people improve the quality of their life if they can access services when and where they want to receive those.”

The ADAMHS Board covers about 60,000 Ohioans through 15 partnerships including a new one with Family Pride.

“We visit our clients in the home. So, whether that’s case management services or therapy we really make it easier and remove that barrier, but we also help all ages,” said Jessica Humphrey, Senior Service Case Manager with Family Pride. “We’re just making mental health as convenient as possible.”

One of Humphrey’s clients, Barbara Chuppa, says having access to counseling has made living easier. The homebound senior says she’s getting the help she didn’t know she needed. From healing through past trauma, to simply aging, Chuppa admitted to News 5 at her home, she struggled.

“I am a survivor of domestic violence…[I] have been dealing with that since I was little girl,” she said.

Chuppa added, “I have a disability now with my blindness. I’m going blind…that’s a big part of sometimes my depression that I get because I can’t drive.”

Though like many people, Chuppa admitted, she avoided asking for help.

“I had my pride I guess that I’m used to depending on myself to do things and now I have to depend on other people to assist with my everyday living.”

However, that changed just a few months ago. Through Family Pride, and as Chuppa calls her “my Jessica,” Chuppa found hope.

“I have good people working with me so I feel good,” she said. “Sometimes I need someone just to talk to and they do they’re there for me because sometimes family just doesn’t get it.”

Through her one-hour weekly sessions covering the ADAMHS Board partnership, Chuppa says she let go of the past.

"I’m healing, yes. Every day is healing. Every day I’m thankful when I get up. It’s like well the good Lord is not ready to take me yet so I gotta do what I gotta do to help other people and they’ll help me,” she said. “I’m happier now than I’ve been in a long, long time.”

The 73-year-old is now celebrating another year of life trauma-free.

“I meet people now and they’re like you’re not the same person that I met before, and I say no I’m not. I’m stronger and I’m better for all the things that I’ve gone through in my life.”

For more information or help services, call the Lake County Compass Line at 440-350-2000.