Junior Cadets create fundraiser to honor Black Civil War veterans buried without headstones

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Two Black Civil War veterans buried in Painesville’s Evergreen Cemetery are missing headstones. Now, the Men of Honor Social Club and Junior Cadets are fundraising to purchase headstones for the two men, Edward Whiten and Charles Eledge.

“They deserve to be noticed. They deserve to have a grave,” said Junior Cadet, Carter Swank. “I can’t imagine, like, obviously, they have family members. I can't imagine my great grandpa because he's a veteran not having a headstone.”

According to the City of Painesville, Whiten served during the Civil War in Company H, 29th United States Regiment, Colored Troops. Eledge served in Company C, 101st United States Infantry. They are the only two Black Civil War veterans in the cemetery.

Junior Cadets are associated with the Men of Honor Social Club, which mentors youth boys ages five to 17. As Swank explained, the cadets participate in various programs, including history tours, which led the group to Evergreen Cemetery where they discovered the missing headstones.

“We want to teach the young men…we want to develop the next generation of men through scholarships,” said Men of Honor Social Club member, Michael Swank. “We want to focus also on history so we cannot repeat the same mistakes we've made in the past.”

Through a community fundraiser, the two groups are hoping to present headstones during a placement ceremony on or near Memorial Day, 2023. The groups are willing to match the first $1,000 donation. Jim Belding Monuments, located in Madison Township, is working with the group to create headstones for veterans. The Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home in Eastlake is also helping construct bronze plaques for the headstones.

To donate, click here or here. You can also email menofhonorneo@gmail.com.