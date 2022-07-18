LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The opioid epidemic continues to devastate Northeast Ohio communities and the increased presence of fentanyl only makes overdoses more deadly.

Michael Zuren, Treasurer for Lake County, says the community is being ripped apart from addiction.

“I believe this is just a horrible epidemic…you know, 16, 17, 18-year-olds dying just on a consistent basis, which is so devastating for not only their families, but the community to lose young people,” said Zuren.

In 2020, fentanyl was involved in 81% of all overdose deaths in the state and the number has only increased in recent years. According to Harm Reduction Ohio, as of June 9 of this year, there were over 1,500 overdose deaths.

In April, Lake County reported 45 overdose admissions, which is up 14 from March. The majority of admissions were White men and the average age was 36. Reports show that 13% of those reported cases involved prescription drugs, 9% were illicit drugs and 76% involved an unknown substance. Though Zuren says fentanyl is suspected in most.

“I actually think Lake County is kind of an epicenter for addiction with fentanyl and opioids.”

Zuren says after hearing one heartbreaking story after another, he joined county commissioners to find a remedy and created the new non-profit, The Lake County Opioid Alliance. The group plans to bring in other addiction support groups and non-profits, along with faith-based organizations to help develop strategies to navigate the epidemic.

“The initiative is actually to find successful practices in the county and spread them through the county to help people at the basic level where they can go and they could start their recovery and to reenter society and be self-sufficient,” Zuren said. “I know identification is a big issue. I know legal problems are a big issue. I know employment, I know housing. So, these are all things that we'd like to build into a system.”

The group will meet for the first time Monday, July 18 at 3 p.m. at the Lake County Administration Building.