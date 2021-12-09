Lake Humane Society asks for help treating dog in need of lifesaving treatment

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Lake Humane Society is asking for the public's helping to treat a dog in need of lifesaving treatment.

The animal shelter welcomed a few dogs from Georgia.

Among those dogs was a 3-year-old Australian Cattle Dog Mix named Tequila, whose puppies were also transferred and have been adopted.

It was discovered that Tequila was heartworm positive.

Tequila immediately started on a month of anti-parasitic medication and antibiotics to begin the process of combating this disease.

Following this pre-treatment, Tequila needs to receive two injections to break down the worms in her heart.

While the heartworms decompose in her bloodstream, she will need six to eight weeks of crate rest to recover.

According to the shelter, her treatment will cost around $1,500.

The shelter said this estimate includes pre-treatment medications, heartworm injections, and additional examinations/lab work to monitor her recovery. In addition to her extensive medical care, Lake Humane Society will spay and microchip Tequila, as well as provide her with preventatives and initial vaccines.

If you're interested in donating to help Tequila, click here.