Lake Humane Society lowers adoption fee for longest dog resident

The Lake Humane Society announced they will be lowering the adoption fee for Spike after he's spent almost two months at the shelter.

When Spike first arrived at the shelter in May, he was extremely depressed and showed signs of severe stress and discomfort.

The shelter said that the 4-year-old spent countless hours with staff and volunteers to build his confidence and trust.

Spike also passed the Mind Your Manners training course.

Now, he's ready to meet his forever family.

The 80-pound dog would do best with older children and would need to meet any doggie siblings.

His adoption fee has been lowered to $60 plus a $20.75 license fee.

If you're interested in learning more about Spike or any other dog at the shelter, click here.