Laketran hopes to hire 25 employees at hiring event

Posted at 3:25 PM, Jan 24, 2022
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Laketran is hoping to hire 25 employees at a two-day hiring event next month.

The company is looking to hire employees for the following positions:

  • 24 bus driver positions (CDL not required).
  • Up to four diesel mechanic positions.
  • Two part-time customer service representatives positions.

Anyone that is interested in applying can download an application here.

All applicants must have a valid Ohio driver's license and be able to pass a background test and drug screening.

The hiring event will take place on Feb. 1 from 2-5 p.m. and Feb 2 from 9 a.m. to `12 p.m. at their headquarters at 555 Lakeshore Boulevard in Painesville Township.

