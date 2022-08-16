Watch Now
Large fire breaks out at Lake County chemical plant

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio  — A large fire broke out at a chemical plant in Lake County late Monday night.

The fire happened around 9:45 p.m. at ChemMasters in the 300 block of Edwards Street in the Village of Madison.

When the fire department arrived, they found a fire on the north side of the building.

Due to the size of the fire, crews from multiple cities responded.

The Lake County Hazardous Materials Team was also there to help with the evaluation and mitigation of hazardous materials if needed.

According to officials, the fire was quickly confined to the structure of origin.

No evacuation was necessary.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

