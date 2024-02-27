Last missing peacock from Willoughby has been found safe

The search for a missing peacock in Willoughby has come to a happy end for its owner.

Willoughby Police said that the peacock was found and safely trapped by Eastlake Police.

The bird is now at home with its owners.

The peacock had been missing since earlier this month after three others escaped after a pen door was left unlocked.

Two were found soon after the escape and a third was hit and killed by a car on Route 2.

Watch Nadeen Abusada's report on the search for the peacock below: