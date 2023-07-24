Madison Village's Airbnb proposal inches closer to council vote, officials asking for resident feedback

MADISON VILLAGE, Ohio — Airbnb rentals may be coming to Madison Village. A proposal, which was first suggested back in December, is inching its way closer to a council vote. The village currently has a few bed and breakfast-rentals. However, they are owner-occupied, which is a different model than required with Airbnb.

The proposed ordinance was initially sparked by a local couple’s interest and quest to flip a historic home in the area into an Airbnb option.

"It was built by a Revolutionary War veteran and as a part of the Underground Railroad. We thought this history is so amazing. We want to share it with other people," said Natalia Pasternak.

“I explained that it can be a pretty difficult process to get the zoning change because it affects so many people and it's a lot of red tape to it, but they took it and ran with it and approached the planning commission and kind of sold their idea. It's picked up quite a bit of traction and I believe it's going to go through,” said Madison Village Administrator, Dwayne Bailey.

According to Bailey, officials began efforts for Madison Village to try to become more part of the tourism industry. Yet, despite bringing in a few hotels, their efforts proved challenging.

“There’s 30 plus wineries, some of them world-class within minutes of where we're sitting here, and for years, the village wasn't able to benefit from that.”

Bailey explained the initial phase described in the proposed ordinance, which includes changes to the zoning code, would limit Airbnb to “two major arteries in town, which cuts the neighborhoods out of the picture…it primarily is intended to apply to those larger old historic homes on large lots that could handle that type of activity without affecting the neighbors.”

Right now, East and West Mains streets and River Street, also known as Route 528, are targeted locations for the village’s Airbnb venture. Bailey says the police department is a key part in making sure that plan is solid by helping enforce a required conditional use permit on anyone interested in taking on a rental in the area. Renters, who are only allowed to stay for 30 days or less, would also be screened.

“We have a lot of safeguards built in so that we can pump the brakes if it becomes a problem,” Bailey said. "However, anything like I said that supports the travel and tourism industry brings folks from outside into our beautiful little town and spends money, I'm fully supportive of that.”

An official public meeting for feedback on the proposal is set for August 28 at 7 p.m.