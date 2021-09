PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A man was found dead after an apartment fire in Painesville Tuesday morning.

The fire department was called around 10:30 a.m. for a toxic odor at an apartment complex on East South Street.

When firefighters arrived four minutes later, the fire had smothered itself out.

Officials found a man dead inside of the apartment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It is unknown how the man died.