Mentor community honors emergency responders at special 5k on 21st commemoration of Sept. 11th

It’s been 21 years since our lives changed forever.

On this Sept. 11th—the Mentor community is honoring and reflecting upon those who lost their lives and continue to serve each day.

“September 11th to me is a day that so much changed—I mean, for everybody," said Brian McCloskey, GXCX Racing.

From near and far—runners, walkers and organizers came together and raced for a purpose on the 21st commemoration of Sept. 11th.

They remembered, reflected and paid their respects.

“There’s not enough I can say to thank them and appreciate them, always support them," said Melissa Evans, First Responders 5K Organizer.

Despite the rain—more than 200 people took part in the 5th annual 5k First Responders Race in Mentor.

Organizer Melissa Evans poured her heart and soul into the event to pay her respects to the heroes from that fateful day and to a local Mentor Police Officer.

“I created it for Officer Mazany who was killed in line of duty. I’m born and raised in mentor, and I just felt I had to do something."

For Amanda Strouse, a Mentor area runner, each mile was a tribute to the firefighters, workers and police officers who were trapped in the Twin Towers.

The number 11 on this 9-11 meaning so much more.

“This backpack's filled with weights. There’s about eleven pounds in there. Nowhere near what first responders carry on a daily basis, but I wanted to challenge myself a little bit more to see even a snippet of what they have to do," said Strouse.

As years pass by—runners say their feelings of gratitude will never falter-especially toward those who continue to serve and protect.

“Thank you for your bravery, your continued service and I know it’s not an easy thing to be doing but you’re greatly appreciated," said Strouse.

All funds raised will benefit local first responders.

Organizers plan to bring back the event for a 6th year.

