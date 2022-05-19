Mentor legend takes coaching beyond the court

MENTOR, Ohio — Few know coaching like Bob Krizancic.

“I’ve coached 42 years as a head coach. I’ve made so many mistakes, and I’ve learned from these mistakes,” said Krizancic, who’s coached basketball at Mentor since 1992.

He's had lots of success as well, including two state titles and a run with the Cardinals in 2013.

"We talk, as soon as they enter the program, this is like an all-in thing. All-in because it's the rest of our life,” said Krizancic. “I'm not doing my job unless you're ultra-successful in life."

Now he's taking that mission to those outside his program.

The coach of more than four decades released his first book earlier this month.

"But it's not a basketball--my playbook--or whatever. it's about life. mental toughness, which I've always believed in, is first and foremost as an athlete, to be successful in business, needs to acquire those skills of mental toughness," Krizancic said.

The book is being touted by big names like legendary coaches Bob Huggins and Jim Tressel, as well as former Mentor quarterback

Mitch Trubisky.

His book has risen all the way to the top of Amazon's new releases.

“To get those endorsements and the people to talk about the book. Without my son marketing, my sister helping with marketing, and the six people on the back, that never happens,” said Krizancic. “I’ve been so blessed with the people around me and the relationships I’ve made through coaching.”

