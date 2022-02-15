Mentor police awarded $26,400 grant to address officers' mental health

MENTOR, Ohio — Mentor awarded itspolice department with a $26,400 grant to address the mental and physical health of officers.

According to studies, post-traumatic stress disorder could lead to hypertension, musculoskeletal pain, obesity, cardiovascular disease, panic attacks, phobias, mania, substance abuse, and increased risk of suicide.

The city is hoping this grant will help officers receive preventative and rehabilitative care.

When the pilot program started, the grant helped the department partner with Energetic Foundation and Crossroads Health. The department also certified five officers as peer supporters and one as a personal trainer.

During the next phase, the department is planning on educating their peer supporters and personal trainer.

The program includes working one-on-one with a tactical strength and conditioning specialist, monthly group exercise sessions, educational sessions on pertinent wellness topics, such as nutrition, sleep habits, and stress management.

Officers are also able to access an app that will provide them customized nutrition, exercise routines, mental health education, and wellness videos.

The original grant request was for $49,300.