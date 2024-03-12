Mentor School Board to vote on banning 2 book titles from district libraries

MENTOR, Ohio — The Mentor School Board is preparing to vote on banning some books from district libraries at a board meeting on Tuesday evening.

The topic is causing a ripple effect of controversy already.

While some parents say this is a necessary move, others are calling this completely absurd censorship.

Parents and a former educator are challenging two books—both of which are available at district libraries.

The first book challenge is against Right Now!: Real Kids Speaking up for Change.

The Kindergarten through grade five title introduces readers to kids across the world and highlights their stories of activism, and encourages activism in their own local communities.

The book mentions Greta Thunberg's environmental activism as well as transgender activist and TLC star Jazz Jennings.

Parents and 75 community members claim the book is not factual or appropriate based upon political discussions—like immigration law, climate change and gender identity.

The second book challenge is against Empire of Storms.

A retired Mentor Schools elementary teacher and former media specialist claims the book highlights multiple, detailed, graphic sex acts.

This same teacher has filed and completed several book challenges over the last two years.

Most recently, they argued The Bluest Eye was sexually explicit.

The Board retained the book, and they voted against the ban.

The board is set to vote on the future of these two books on Tuesday evening.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the Mentor Public Schools Paradigm.