Minor earthquake reported in Lake County near where 2 earthquakes hit back in August

Posted at 10:31 AM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 10:31:55-05

A weak earthquake was detected near Madison in Lake County on Friday morning, near where two earthquakes of similar magnitude hit back in August.

The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.3-magnitude earthquake near Madison at 8:58 a.m. Multiple people in Madison and Geneva reported to USGS that they felt the quake.

An earthquake of the same magnitude was reported on Aug. 24 at 8:45 a.m. near the same location.

Two days later, a 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook Madison at 10:30 a.m.

That earthquake shook open several of the beer taps at the Debonne Vineyards, spilling about 30 gallons onto the floor of the beer tasting room.

