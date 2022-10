WICKLIFFE, Ohio — The Wickliffe Fire Department spent Sunday morning battling a large fire on Lakeland Boulevard.

Fire officials said the fire started at a business that was undergoing some renovations.

Crews from Kirtland, Eastlake, Willoughby Hills, Mentor-on-the-Lake and Richland Heights assisted.

No injuries were reported.

The total property damage is expected to be more than $1 million.