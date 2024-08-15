Watch Now
Multiple injured after crash in Willoughby on State Route 2

Police in Willoughby are investigating a crash that shut down Route 2 near Lost Nation Road Wednesday night.
The crash happened around 11:15 p.m.

Police said their initial investigation revealed that a 20-year-old man was driving a Honda Civic at a high rate of speed. A Chevrolet Malibu was heading in that same direction.

Authorities did not say which vehicle caused the crash, but when the vehicles did crash, the Malibu struck a center median wall while the Civic overturned.

Four passengers inside the Malibu were transported to the hospital, as well as the driver of the Civic, with non-life-threatening injuries that appear to be minor.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call police at 440-951-1234.

