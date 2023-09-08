Ohio EPA investigating 'unidentified material' found during Fairport Harbor construction

The Ohio EPA is investigating an "unidentified material" found while crews in Fairport Harbor were working on a waterline.

The incident happened on St. Clair Street.

According to officials, four to five workers began to feel ill after a strange odor came from an abandoned line.

All of the workers have been treated and released.

The material has been sent to a lab for testing.

Officials said that this was not a water line break and that this construction incident had nothing to do with the water system.

St. Clair Street will remain closed while officials investigate.

