Osprey return to Mentor Marsh

It's a sign that spring is on the way.

A pair of osprey returned to their nesting ground near the Mentor Marsh.

This is the 10th straight year that the osprey has nested in that location.

A spokesperson for the Mentor Marsh said the osprey are just behind the eagles when it comes to years nesting there.

The eagles have been taking refugee at that stop since 2010.

Dr. David Kraska, an ecologist with the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, said ospreys have made quite the comeback in Northeast Ohio.

"I think that the Division of Wildlife, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, did a great job at reintroducing them. A lot of states had done that. They've made quite a comeback," Kraska said.

About 10 years ago ospreys were removed from the states Endangered list.