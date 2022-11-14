Painesville First Responder PTSD Memorial honors local heroes, starts dialogue on mental health

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Sometimes heroes need a little help too, and that's ok.

That's the message coming from a Painesville area Eagle Scout who is celebrating first responders' service through a new memorial, all while starting a necessary conversation about the traumas they endure on the job.

CDC data shows police and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.

The Psychiatric Times estimates 30% of first responders develop PTSD and depression throughout their careers.

“You are reading this for a reason. You are important. You are needed. You are loved. And most importantly you are not alone," said Mitchell Parker, Painesville First Responder PTSD Memorial Creator.

Those words etched into the back of the Painesville First Responder PTSD Memorial carry a true sense of purpose and power for Troop 62 Eagle Scout member Parker.

The University of Akron freshman poured his heart and time into creating the sacred space outside of the Painesville City Fire Department.

“I wanted to make sure that first responders of our community get recognized for the hard work they do even as they suffer with PTSD," said Parker.

Parker’s father is a police officer, and he grew up around first responders his entire life.

He felt compelled to create the memorial after he was touched by the tragic passing of beloved Painesville Police Officer and father of two Lieutenant Marc Wagner.

Wagner took his own life at age 38 after a battle with PTSD back in 2019.

His wife Terri Wagner says it has been a trying experience, but the memorial has positively impacted her life.

"When I found out, I cried because it was the first thing that they did to honor Marc. The tribute was beautiful," said Wagner.

Wagner says there is such a stigma around suicide and first responders that many people are often afraid to speak about it or even honor their legacy.

She says the recognition and memorial are pivotal moments in changing that.

It's one that she and her children will be eternally grateful for.

"To know that someone is recognizing their dad as a hero means so much to them. And it was just amazing," said Wagner.

CDC data shows first responders are at an elevated risk of suicide and depression because of the work environment and what they witness, culture, and general stress of the job.

Parker managed to successfully enlist a small army of donors, volunteers, Painesville city officials, and Northcoast Memorials to complete the project over the last couple of years.

He hopes it starts a meaningful conversation about mental health but also highlights the courage and bravery of our local heroes who oftentimes suffer in silence.

“It took a lot of work and I am very proud I was able to be a part of this," said Parker.

"It's okay to not be okay. There's always someone that will listen," said Wagner.

The memorial is officially open to the public in Painesville.

Wagner says the nonprofit First H.E.L.P. has been instrumental in her family's handling of the tremendous grief.

She also says her son who just turned 11 joined the same Scout Troop as Parker because he was so touched by the experience.

If you or someone you know is suffering from PTSD, depression, or mental health issues—contact 988.