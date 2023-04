A Willowick Police officer was injured after a stolen car hit their cruiser head-on.

According to Eastlake Police, an officer spotted the stolen car around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, when the vehicle took off.

Police said the car made it about a half mile before crashing into a Willowick cruiser at East 321st Street and Willowick Drive.

The officer was transported to the hospital.

Two people were taken into custody.