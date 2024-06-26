Torch arrives in Northeast Ohio for Special Olympics

The flame of hope was in Northeast Ohio on Tuesday.

The torch is making its way to Columbus for the Ohio Special Olympics this weekend.

Law enforcement in Lake County escorted the torch as it continued that journey.

WEWS

Mentor police officer Charles Cox took on the responsibility of keeping the flame alive Tuesday.

"I can't really express it - it's a great, great feeling," Cox said.

WEWS

Cox led his leg while riding a bicycle, with one hand on the handlebars and the other carrying the torch.

He was surrounded by members of the Special Olympics Cycling team.

WEWS

Doylestown officer Nathan Samples ran his first torch run 17 years ago and remains involved as the assistant director for the project.

"Community members have really stepped up and shown a lot of love and support for these athletes," Samples said.

WEWS

The group has raised $87,000.