Two men plead not guilty to breaking into Mentor gun store, leading officers on chase

MENTOR, Ohio - Two men who police say were involved in a Mentor gun store break-in and a subsequent chase across Lorain County appeared in court Friday afternoon on a slew of charges.

Keith L. Ford, 21, of Cleveland, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted grand theft, breaking and entering, felonious assault and failure to comply with a police order. He is being held in lieu of a $750,000 bond.

James J. Ogletree, 22, also of Cleveland, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted grand theft, breaking and entering, and failure to comply with a police order. He is also being held in lieu of a $750,000 bond.

Their charges follow a break-in at Silverado Firearms, 7255 Center St., Mentor, on July 16. The suspects fled and eventually crashed in Columbia Station on Root Road, according to police.

Police said a 15-year-old who fled the scene at the gun shop later turned himself in to police.