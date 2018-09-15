Two men plead not guilty to breaking into Mentor gun store, leading officers on chase

Drew Scofield
1:09 PM, Sep 15, 2018
1:11 PM, Sep 15, 2018

Keith Lorenzo Ford

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

James Jayrome Ogletree

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MENTOR, Ohio - Two men who police say were involved in a Mentor gun store break-in and a subsequent chase across Lorain County appeared in court Friday afternoon on a slew of charges.

Keith L. Ford, 21, of Cleveland, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted grand theft, breaking and entering, felonious assault and failure to comply with a police order. He is being held in lieu of a $750,000 bond. 

James J. Ogletree, 22, also of Cleveland, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted grand theft, breaking and entering, and failure to comply with a police order. He is also being held in lieu of a $750,000 bond. 

Their charges follow a break-in at Silverado Firearms, 7255 Center St., Mentor, on July 16. The suspects fled and eventually crashed in Columbia Station on Root Road, according to police.

RELATED: Break-in at Mentor gun store leads to shooting, long chase, stolen car and crash in Lorain County

Police said a 15-year-old who fled the scene at the gun shop later turned himself in to police.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top